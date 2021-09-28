PM Modi Sees NE Through Assam CM’s Eyes, Claims Sushmita Dev

Sushmita Dev of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday said claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t understand the Northeast and look at it through the eyes of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per reports, Dev said, “I am overwhelmed at the recognition given by the AITC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to someone from Assam. I feel my responsibility towards West Bengal and Assam as well as Tripura has multiplied now.”



Dev further alleged, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the North Eastern region at all. He is looking at North East from the eyes of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma which has led to the increasing woes across all North-Eastern states as the political, cultural and above all identity of the people in the region is in deep crisis. The situation created by the BJP in Assam is detrimental for the people of the state.”

“The AITC does not believe in chauvinistic politics. We want equality for all and there should not be any second class citizen anywhere,” she added.

Dev reached Silchar today a day after being elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha by-poll in West Bengal. She termed the two elected Lok Sabha MPs from Silchar and Karimganj constituencies- Dr Rajdeep Roy and Kripanath Mallah as ‘absentee’ MPs representing people of Barak Valley. “As an MP in the Upper House, I shall try to raise issues even during the Zero Hour,” she assured people of West Bengal and Assam as well as Tripura.

