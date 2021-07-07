Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the PM should hold “petrol and vaccine ki baat” instead of “Mann ki baat”.

She also said that PM Modi is “making a mess of the country’s economy”.

“The entire economy is in doldrums. Fuel prices are increasing everyday and the Union government is sitting idle. Our prime minister is only busy with his Mann ki Baat. He should instead hold petrol ki baat, diesel ki baat and vaccine ki baat,” she insisted.

Asked about the possibility of BJP MP John Barla’s induction in the Union ministry, weeks after he demanded a separate union territory for North Bengal, Banerjee said it will reflect the “divisive mindset” of the saffron party.

“I won’t comment on ministry reshuffle. Will reshuffle end the woes of the people?” she added.

The price of petrol crossed Rs 100-mark in Kolkata on Wednesday and stood at Rs 100.23 per litre.

The fuel prices continue to rise across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

In Delhi as well, the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark today.