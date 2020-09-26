Top StoriesNationalWorld

PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Hold Bilateral Talks

By Pratidin Bureau
26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa held a virtual bilateral meet on Saturday covering the entire spectrum with a focus on further expanding cooperation in key areas.

PM Modi, during his opening remarks, said he was confident that the massive electoral victory of the ruling party in Sri Lanka backed by the Rajapaksa government’s policies will faciliate deeper cooperation with the two countries.

“An opportunity has come to begin a new chapter in India-Sri Lanka ties after your party’s electoral victory. People from both the countries are looking at us with new hope and expectations,” said PM Modi.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn for a fresh term as Sri  Lanka’s Prime Minister on August 9 after his party, Sri Lanka People’s Front, won the elections with two-third majority.

It is also to be noted that it was  PM Modi’s first such virtual bilateral engagement with a leader of the neighbouring country.

The leaders talked on a host of issues like ways to further deepen overall defence and trade ties as well as expansion of existing cooperation in several key areas.

