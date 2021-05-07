PM Modi Takes Stock of COVID Situation of 3 NE States

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Narendra Modi
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, government sources said.

Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this regard.

The prime minister’s interaction with chief ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation.

Related News

Swagat Hospital Appeals Citizens to Donate/Sell Empty Oxygen…

Dibrugarh: Zaloni Tea Estate Shut Down After 133 Test COVID…

Mizoram: African Swine Fever Yet To Be Contained

Assam: Earthquake of 2.8 Magnitude Hits Morigaon

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India’s infection tally climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active case count crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

You might also like
Regional

FT Declared Another Woman Foreigner, Sent to Detention Camp

National

COVID-19 India: Check The State-Wise Confirmed Cases Here

Regional

Nagaland: No Fire Spotted In Dzukou Valley

Regional

One COVID-19 patient discharged; total cured 12

Regional

Adulterated Mustard Oil Invades Guwahati Market

National

2,772 gifts to PM Modi on auction from September 14

Comments
Loading...