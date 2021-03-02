PM Modi To Address 6 Rallies In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 26 in poll-bound Assam and rallies in West Bengal. Modi will address six rallies in Assam.

According to an ANI report, the rallies have been designed in a manner where 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered.

“The demands of PM’s rally is huge in all poll-bound states but BJP is focusing more on West Bengal and Assam,” a source told ANI on Tuesday.

PM Modi’s first rally in West Bengal post the announcement of election dates by Election Commission of India (ECI) will be held on March 7.

In Assam, the Assembly elections shall be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2, while in West Bengal the polls will be conducted in eight phases.