PM Modi To Address Nation Tomorrow at 10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am on the coronavirus lockdown, amid requests from states to extend it. The Prime Minister is widely expected to announce an extension of the lockdown till April 30, but with measures to restart the economy.

During his meeting with Chief Minister on Saturday, PM Modi had agreed that a longer lockdown was necessary to fight the highly contagious COVID-19, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

However, the states of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have already decided to extend its lockdown as the cases are soaring in the states.

Maharashtra tops the tally with 149 fatalities, of the total 308 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 25 and Delhi at 24. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each, while Telangana reported nine fatalities.