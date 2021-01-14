PM Modi To Address Startup India International Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be interacting with startups and address a global summit that is being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is a two day event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16, an official release stated.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with startups and address the summit on January 16 at 5 PM via video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement.

The summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative, launched by the prime minister on January 16, 2016.

There will be participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers. 24 sessions with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems will be conducted, it said.