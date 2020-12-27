PM Modi To Address Year’s Last ‘Maan Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 AM on Sunday. This will also be the last Mann Ki Baat episode of the year 2020. In this episode, the PM will speak about the challenges thrown by the year 2020 and his thoughts on the upcoming year.

The 72nd edition of Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme will be aired on All India Radio, DD & Narendra Modi Mobile App. Akashwani will broadcast ‘Mann Ki Bata’ in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. People can also hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on their mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.

Earlier this month, PM Modi urged citizens to write in on the MyGov App and NaMo App ahead of his monthly radio address.

“How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” PM Modi tweeted on December 18.

How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/5b0W9ikuHn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2020

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.