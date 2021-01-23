PM Modi To Arrive In Sivasagar Today

Ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will address a public gathering at Jerenga Pathar in Joysagar, Sivasagar as part of the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ election campaign.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Rowriah Airport in Jorhat today and fly directly to the venue. The meeting will be held from 10 am onwards.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi will also be distributing over 1.09 lakh landless indigenous people.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already arrived in Assam on Friday night and will be addressing meetings over the weekend in Shillong, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari.