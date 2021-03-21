Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

PM Modi To Campaign For AGP Leader Atul Bora In Bokakhat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to campaign for Asom Gana Parishad president and Assam Agriculture, Horticulture & Food Processing, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Sunday in Bokakhat.

The Vijay Sankalpa Samabesh will be held at Mahura Pathar in Bokakhat today.

Asom Gana Parishad who is in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and United People’s Party Liberal will be fielding a total of 26 candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting the state frequently to campaign for the elections. He had campaigned on Saturday in Chabua.

The Prime Minister is also expected to revisit Assam on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3.

PM Modi would likely address election rallies in Bokakhat on March 21, Bihpuria on March 24, Silapathar on March 28, Bijni on April 1, and Tamulpur on April 3.

