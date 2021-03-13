PM Modi To Campaign In Assam From March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Assam and campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mission 100 plus starting from March 18.

As per sources, the Prime Minister would be addressing a massive rally in Badalpur constituency on March 18, followed by participation in another rally on March 20 in Chabua, and in Bokakhat on March 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Assam thrice in recent times.

To boost BJP’s election campaign momentum in Assam, the party has released a list of star campaigners which includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other union ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar, and Smriti Irani.

Assam will go to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 for its 126 seats. A total of 47 seats will go to the polls in the first phase followed by polling on 39 and 40 seats in the next two phases respectively.