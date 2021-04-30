NationalTop Stories

PM Modi To Chair Cabinet Meeting To Review COVID Situation

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet on Friday to review the existing COVID-19 situation in the country and to discuss what measures can be taken to contain the chain of coronavirus infection.

According to reports, the meeting will begin at 11 AM. The Prime Minister along with top union cabinet is expected to take some tough decisions during the crucial meeting to contain the oandemic from spreading further.

The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers will be held via video conference. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi met Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and initiatives of the troops, reports said. 

“They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The PMO statement further added that Gen Naravane informed that the Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and that citizens can approach their nearest Army hospital.

