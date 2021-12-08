PM Modi To Chair CCS Meet Later Today

An inquiry into the accident has been ordered by the IAF and hence PM will be chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today.

In the wake of the Coonoor helicopter tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at 6.30 pm today, December 8, Wednesday at his official residence.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and military personnel crashed in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Bipin Rawat’s is in a critical condition.

13 of the 14 personnel involved in the chopper crash have been confirmed dead. The identities of the bodies can only be confirmed after DNA testing, according to ANI.

Army officials have been sent to the families of the deceased.

Information about the helicopter accident will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time, said Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Thakur told reporters that, “The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time.”

President announced the cancellation of all government programs till further notice.

