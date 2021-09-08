PM Modi To Chair Union Cabinet Meeting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet today at 11 am.

During the meeting, discussions on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) increase on Rabi crops including wheat and pulses will be held, ANI reported.

This comes as the farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several rounds of talks were held between the Centre and farmer leaders but deadlock remains.

The cabinet is also likely to take decisions over-stressed telecom and textile sector during the high-level meeting.