PM Modi To Dedicate 7 New Defence Companies To Nation

By Pratidin Bureau on October 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday.

He will deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

According to a release by the Prime Minister‘s Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said in a statement.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

Narendra Modi
Related Posts

Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens For Tourists

Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Congress Pay Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam On 90th Birth Anniversary

JEE Advanced Result To Be Declared At 10 AM Today

Guwahati: Travel Advisory For Dashami On Oct 15 & 16 | Complete Details

Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea Rejected Yet Again

Nagaland: NSCN-K (YA) Militants Nabbed Along Indo-Myanmar border

Assam CM Lauds Extension Of BSF’s Operational Jurisdiction