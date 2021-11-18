PM Modi To Deliver Keynote Address At Sydney Dialogue

Former Japan PM, Shinzo Abe will also be delivering a keynote address at the Dialogue.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will today deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue.

His speech will be on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution. His Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver the introductory remarks before that, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

The Sydney Dialogue is going on from November 17 and will end on 19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The aim of it is to bring together business, political, and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

