3 Lakh Street Vendors To Get SVANidhi Loan

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday would virtually distribute loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) and virtually interact with the beneficiaries, an official statement read.

Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors would avail a working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates. 

So far, Uttar Pradesh has received the highest (557,000) applications from vendors in the country, it said.

