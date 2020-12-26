PM Modi To Flag Off 100th Kisan Rail On Dec 28

The 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on Monday (Dec 28) via video-conferencing, PMO said on Saturday.

The train will carry vegetables such as capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli, cauliflower and onion as well assorted fruits.

The officer further said that loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be allowed at all stoppages enroute with no bar on the size of the consignment. A 50 per cent subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables was also extended.

On August 7, the first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur. It was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

According to PMO, the frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week after good response from farmers.

“Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce,” it said.

The launch of the train by PM Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against three farm laws near Delhi’s borders.