PM Modi To Flag Off Nation’s 1st Driverless Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless metro train in Delhi on Monday.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing today at 11 am.

The driveless services in the country “will enter the elite league of seven per cent of world’s Metro networks which can operate without drivers,” read an official release.

The services will be operational on the 37-kilometre long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden).

Meanwhile, the 57-kilometre long Pink Line (Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021, the release said.

In 2014, only 248 kilometres of Metro lines were operational in five cities, presently 702 kilometres of Metro lines are operational in 18 cities in India, it said.

“In the days to come, over a thousand kilometres of new lines shall be added and about 27 cities in the country will have Metro connectivity. By 2022, when the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day, India will have a combined Metro network of over a thousand kilometres which will carry more than a crore passengers every day,” it said.