PM Modi to Get Vaccinated in the 2nd Phase: Sources

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of the Covid inoculation drive launched last week, sources said on Thursday. All Chief Ministers will also receive vaccines, reported NDTV.

The COVID-19 vaccine drive was launched on January 16 with health workers receiving jabs of two vaccines – Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

In the second phase, it is the turn of those above 50 and people with comorbidities to take shots.

According to reports, a total of 7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs till Wednesday 6 pm.

