PM Modi To Hold COVID-19 Review Meeting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 11:30 am on Monday. The meeting comes on a day when India recorded a surge of 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 fatalities.

PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking, and treatment. He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilize the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.