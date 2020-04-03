PM Modi to Hold Meeting with Cricketers Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly via video conference along with other legendary cricketers.

This is the first time the PM is meeting with the head of a sports body in the country since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Sourav Ganguly will be hosting the video conference from his Kolkata residence while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Virat Kohli are also expected to join the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to stress upon the need for celebrities to spread awareness when it comes to combating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a global health threat.

Sourav Ganguly is also expected to touch upon the topic of cricket which has been suspended in the country due to COVID-19.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended until April 15. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was scheduled to start on March 29 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers are expected to adopt a wait and watch and take a call once they get a fresh directive on the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Indian government to combat the COVID-19 spread.

Prime Minister Modi had recently thanked the sports fraternity for contributing to the PM-CARES fund and supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi in a tweet wrote, “I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES.#IndiaFightsCorona.”