PM Modi To Hold Meeting With Edu Minister Over CBSE Board Exams Issue

By Pratidin Bureau
With the second wave of COVID-19 desecrating most parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with Union education minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal and other officials to discuss whether holding CBSE board exams during this time is feasible.

CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 are set to begin from May 4. Many leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi have called for the cancellation of the exams amid an alarming rise in COVID cases in the country.

The meeting, which is chaired by PM Modi, will decide the fate of students who are due to appear in the exams.

