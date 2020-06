Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his twitter handle announced he would be interacting with the Indian states’ Chief Ministers through the medium of video conferencing from June 16 to 17.

The PM has conducted at least five video-conferencing with the CMs since the declaration of Phase I lockdown on March 24 in order to contain the spread of the COVID19 pandemic. This video conference spread over two days would be the first since the phase of Unlock 1.0.