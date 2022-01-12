PM Modi To Hold Review Meet With CMs On Covid-19 Situation

Notably, PM Modi has held several meetings with CMs to take stock of the state-wise situations of Covid-19 since its outbreak in 2020.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Thursday with chief ministers over the situation.

Almost all the states have imposed fresh restrictions over the past few weeks amid a concerning rise in cases of Covid-19.

The PM will reportedly hold a virtual meeting via video conferencing at 4.30 pm tomorrow.

PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents at an earlier meeting.

The PM had said that the precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities had started.

He added that a meeting with the CMs would be held to discuss state-wise scenarios and best practices and the public health response.

Notably, PM Modi has held several meetings with CMs to take stock of the state-wise situations of Covid-19 since its outbreak in 2020.

ALSO READ: Assam: 1 Killed In Hit And Run Case On NH 15 Near Sipajhar