PM Modi To Inaugurate Atal Tunnel On Oct 3

Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest tunnel for traffic in Himachal Pradesh, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 at 10 am in the morning.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of state of finance Anurag Thakur will be accompanying the Prime Minister to Himachal Pradesh for the inauguration.

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi will address two public meetings after inaugurating the strategic Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said all Covid-19 protocols will be followed during the function.

Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the 9.2 km-long tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

The tunnel, which reduced the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms, is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 10,000 feet from sea level.

Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3,000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with max speed of 80 km/hr.