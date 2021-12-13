PM Modi To Inaugurate Phase 1 Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Today

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The project was built at a cost of ₹339 crores.

PM Modi will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers prior to the inauguration event, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The PMO statement further said that he will be inaugurating 23 buildings in Phase 1 of the project, providing various facilities like Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others to the pilgrims.

The corridor will facilitate pilgrims on their way to take the age-old custom of a dip in the holy river. It will have an easily accessible pathway that will connect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the Ganga, according to the statement.

Built at a cost of ₹339 crores, the project is spread over an area of about 5 lakh square feet. It also involved acquiring more than 300 properties around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Notably, PM Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the project back in March 2019. The PMO said in its statement that the PM had constantly monitored the progress and also lent in his inputs to improve the project and make it more accessible for the devotees.

The PM will also be visiting the Kaal Bhairav Temple to witness the Ganga Aarti. He is then scheduled to attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi on Tuesday.

He will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers where the CMs of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with deputy chief ministers from Bihar and Nagaland will be present.

The statement further added that the conclave is being organised to provide “an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of furthering team India spirit.”

