PM Modi to Inaugurate UN Convention on Migratory Species today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the United Nations (UN) Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) through video conferencing today.

The UN CMS being organized in Gandhinagar, Gujarat begins today and will conclude on February 22. The summit is likely to bring together 1200 delegates from over 110 countries to deliberate on the alarming decline of migratory species.

Topics such as the impact of infrastructure development on the migratory patterns of animals will be discussed in the 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS COP13). India is marking the beginning of a super year of Biodiversity with the hosting of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), an environmental treaty under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme.

The Opening Ceremony and Plenary session of the COP will be followed by side events and working group meetings until the closing ceremony. Numerous national and international organizations will showcase best practices in wildlife conservation during the course of the conference. Representatives from 130 Parties and eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation will attend the UN summit.