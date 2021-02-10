PM Modi To Inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday at 6:30 Pm via video conferencing. This year, the theme of the Summit is ‘Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all’.

The event will be attended by H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Honourable James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment Minister.

The world will bear witness of the 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) flagship event. The event will start on February 10 and will end on February 12.

The summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth and the civil society in the fight against climate change. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the summit.

The Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the Summit.