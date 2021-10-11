NationalTop Stories

PM Modi To Launch Indian Space Association Today

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11 through video conferencing wherein he will also interact with representatives of the Space Industry on the landmark occasion.

ISpA, an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies. Echoing Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, a statement said.

ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

You might also like
Sports

India’s R Ashwin to play for Worcestershire in English County Championship 

Assam

Deadly road mishap in Bongaigaon

Top Stories

Ranjan Gogoi to return home on Nov 20

National

Sushma Swaraj to visit Maldives tomorrow

Sports

List of Records And Milestones Achieved by MS Dhoni

Top Stories

One critically wounded in Nagaon road accident