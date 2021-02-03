Top StoriesRegional

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: ANI
2

Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on February 7 will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and launch the scheme for the upgradation of the state highways.

The prime minister will be visiting Dhekiajuli and lay the foundation stone for the upcoming medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo districts.

Furthermore, the minister will also launch the ‘Assam Mela’ scheme which will administer the construction works to upgrade the state highways.

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to poll-bound Assam within an interval of two weeks.

