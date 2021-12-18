PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ganga Expressway In UP

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on December 16 that the inspiration behind the expressway was the vision of PM Modi to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur at around 1 pm today.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on December 16 that the inspiration behind the expressway was the vision of PM Modi to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

The six-lane expressway stretching over a length of 594 km will be built at a cost of ₹36,200 crores. Once completed, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh connecting the western to the eastern end of the state.

The expressway, starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, passing through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Apart from that, for the emergency landing and take-off of Air Force planes, a 3.5 km long airstrip will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur, while an industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

It will also be a boost for multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism, etc, providing stimulation to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020, and will be completed by 2024.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Honoured With Bhutan’s Highest Award