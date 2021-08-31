NationalTop Stories

PM Modi To Release Special Commemorative Coin On 125th Birth Anniversary Of Srila Prabhupada

By Pratidin Bureau

On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and will address the gathering via video conferencing.

The Union Culture Minister will also be present during the occasion.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the “Hare Krishna movement”.

It played a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world as it translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world.

