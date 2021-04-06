PM Modi to Review COVID-19 Situation with CMs on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on April 8 amid the surge in cases.

The review meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM on Thursday, said sources.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country along with issues related to the vaccination via video conferencing, and the measures to curb the second wave of the pandemic.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic last year, taking the total tally to 1,25,89,067 on Monday.

The PM reminded all the states to take required stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in place so that the collective gains of COVID-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

Among the states which have seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana.

The Centre also advised high-burden states and union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge. So far, 7.91 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.