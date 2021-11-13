National

PM Modi To Transfer Over ₹ 700 Cr To Tripura Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that over ₹ 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following PM Modi’s intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of “kuccha” house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in “kuccha” houses to get assistance to construct a ”pucca” house, it added.

Related News

Anguished Over Cowardly Attack On Assam Rifles: Amit Shah

SCs Lockdown Suggestion: Delhi CM Orders Classes To Continue…

26 Maoists Gunned Down In Maharashtra

Lovlina Borgohain Conferred With Khel Ratna Award

modi
You might also like
National

UP Man Dies after eating 41 eggs for Rs. 2K Bet

Top Stories

Congress To Start All-India Protests Against Farm Bills

National

COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 10,956 Cases in 24 Hrs

Top Stories

Ex-MLA Of Jania Quits Congress

Sports

Sidhartha shines in japanese Martial Arts

Assam

Assam Budget To be Tabled Today at 2 PM