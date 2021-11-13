PM Modi To Transfer Over ₹ 700 Cr To Tripura Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that over ₹ 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following PM Modi’s intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of “kuccha” house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in “kuccha” houses to get assistance to construct a ”pucca” house, it added.