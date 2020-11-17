PM Modi To Virtually attend 12th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be virtually attend the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on Tuesday.

This year’s theme is ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement the Prime Minister would attend the virtual summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,

The statement also stated that leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges.

Since its inception in 2008, it will be the third time for India to takeover the chairship and India would host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021, the statement added.