Top StoriesNational

PM Modi To Virtually attend 12th BRICS Summit

By Pratidin Bureau
32

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be virtually attend the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on Tuesday.

This year’s theme is ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement the Prime Minister would attend the virtual summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,

Related News

Delhi: Two Suspected JeM Militants Held

Shimla Gets First November Snow After 15 Years

6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Indonesia

COVID-19: Assam Detects 186 New Cases, 1 Death

The statement also stated that leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges.

Since its inception in 2008, it will be the third time for India to takeover the chairship and India would host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021, the statement added.

You might also like
Regional

Lock-Out declared at Teok TE

Top Stories

Congress Yet To Decided On Leader in Lok Sabha

Top Stories

Hima shines in Amitabh’s KBC

Top Stories

Tourists thronging Bogibeel bridge in large numbers

Regional

After petrol-diesel, prices of chicken rise alarmingly in Guwahati

Regional

CM distributes revolving fund to SHGs

Comments
Loading...