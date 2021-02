PM Modi To Visit Assam Again On Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam again on February 22 (Monday) and address two public gatherings in Majuli and Dhemaji’s Silapathar.

Reportedly, PM Modi will be attending another public meeting via video conferencing on the very same day.

Earlier on January 23, PM Modi attended a massive public meeting at Sivasagar and distributed land pattas to landless people. He arrived in Assam again on February 7 where he attended another public meeting.