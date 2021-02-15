Top StoriesRegional

PM Modi To Visit Assam On Feb 22, Amit Shah On Feb 25

By Pratidin Bureau
In poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state for the third time this year.

While, the Prime Minister will be in Assam on February 22, Shah will be here on February 25.

As per initial reports, the Prime Minister would be visiting Bogibeel in Dibrugarh. Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the Prime Minister would be visiting Majuli and Silapathar in Dhemaji. PM Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the bridge between Jorhat and Majuli.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Batadrava in Nagaon.

The Prime Minister earlier visited the state on January 25 in Sivasagar and February 7 in Dhekiajuli.

Shah to has visited BTR in the last few weeks and he addressed rallies in Kokrajhar and Nalbari. Last week, Shah visited Bongaigaon to meet ‘exiled’ Koch-Rajbonshi leader Ananta Rai.

