PM Modi To Visit Dehradun On Dec 4, To Lay Foundation Stones For Various Projects

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the child-friendly city project in Dehradun, making the city friendly for children, by making roads safer to travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Dehradun on December 4 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 11 developmental projects worth around ₹18,000 crores.

In an official note released by the Prime Minister’s Office, it was informed that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the 11 projects at a cost of around ₹18,000 crores. It will include the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, to be built at a cost of ₹8,300 crores.

It will also have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut. It will also have Asia’s largest elevated wildlife corridor for unrestricted wildlife movement.

The release further read, “The greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over ₹2000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar as well”.

“The Haridwar Ring Road Project from Manoharpur to Kangri, to be built at a cost of over ₹1600 crore, will give a respite to residents from traffic congestion in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and also improve connectivity with Kumaon zone”, it added.

The PMO also said that the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib road project that will be built at a cost of around ₹1,700 crores, will reduce travel time and provide connectivity. It will also boost inter-state tourism.

A bridge across River Ganga Next to the Lakshman Jhula, constructed in 1929 but closed due to its decreased load carrying capacity, will also be built. Lightweight vehicles will be allowed to move across along with provisions for a glass deck for people walking, the note added.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the child-friendly city project in Dehradun, making the city friendly for children, by making roads safer to travel. Along with it, he will also lay the foundation stone for other projects to develop water supply, roads, and drainage systems to be built at a cost of over ₹700 crores.

The inauguration of the Hydroelectric Project and Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun will also be done by the PM in his visit.

ALSO READ: Assam: Man Wanted For Kidnap And Murder Killed In Police Firing