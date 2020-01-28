PM Modi to visit Kokrajhar on Feb 7

Ending decades of insurgency demanding a separate state of Bodoland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kokrajhar on February 7 where he may address Bodo and non-Bodos communities.

The Centre and Assam government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

As many as 1,550 militants of NDFB will surrender with arms on January 30 and they will be given lump sum payment of ex-gratia. A monetary package of Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned by the government for implementation of the accord in the next three years, according to the accord.