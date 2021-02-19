PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Assam Again on Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Assam again on February 22. The Prime Minister will address two rallies in Dhemaji and Majuli districts during his visit. This will be the third visit of Modi ahead of the assembly polls.

“PM Modi will address two rallies that will be held at Silapathar and Majuli. These programmes will be physically and virtually addressed. It is yet to be finalised which programme will be virtually addressed,” said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On January 23, PM Modi had visited Sivasagar and distributed land patta documents to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous people of the state.

On February 7, PM Modi had visited Dhekiajuli and laid the foundation stone of two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo, and formally inaugurated the Asom Mala scheme worth Rs 7,700 crore.

