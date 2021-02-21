PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Assam For Third Time In 30 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Assam on February 22 to take forward the election campaign enthusiasm. This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to the state in last 30 days.

During this visit, the Prime Minister will launch several infrastructure projects and lay the foundation of an engineering college and lead a public rally at Dhemaji’s Silapathar.

The Prime Minister had previously visited Sivasagar on January 23 to distribute land pattas to over a lakh landless indigenous people in the state. Following which he visited the Dhekiajuli on February 7 and laid the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo and inaugurated Asom Mala Scheme as well. On February 18, he also virtually launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra and laid theh foundation of Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.

BJP strives to reach ‘Mission 100 plus’ for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled in April-May this year.