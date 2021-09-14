PM Modi To Visit US Next Week For Quad Leaders Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US next week to participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joe Biden.

The event, scheduled on September 24 at Washington DC, will not be held virtually this time. The last Summit was held on March 12 2021 amid the prevailing pandemic.

During the Summit, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since the last virtual Summit.

“As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education,” MEA said in a statement.

Developments in Afghanistan are also expected to be discussed. Moreover, PM Modi will also have one on one meetings with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden.

“The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.” MEA said in a statement.

Further, Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.