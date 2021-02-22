PM Modi Unveils 3 Petro Projects, 2 Colleges In Assam | KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three petroleum projects worth Rs 3,222 crore and laid the foundation of two colleges in Assam.

In his third visit to the state in 30 days, the prime minister is pushing the BJP campaign of Mission 100 Plus with great vigour.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Assam has everything that is enough for every Assamese. “We just need to ensure that the double-engine of development that is already in place is strengthened. I assure the people of Assam that the speed of development will be increased,” he said.

PM Modi also claimed that the government’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ has led to rapid development in the state.

He emphasised that Assam’s tea, tourism, handloom and handicraft will strengthen the State’s self-reliance.

In an event held at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Prime Minister Modi launched INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.

Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the event.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PM MODI’S SPEECH