PM Modi Unveils 3 Petro Projects, 2 Colleges In Assam | KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three petroleum projects worth Rs 3,222 crore and laid the foundation of two colleges in Assam.
In his third visit to the state in 30 days, the prime minister is pushing the BJP campaign of Mission 100 Plus with great vigour.
Prime Minister Modi asserted that Assam has everything that is enough for every Assamese. “We just need to ensure that the double-engine of development that is already in place is strengthened. I assure the people of Assam that the speed of development will be increased,” he said.
PM Modi also claimed that the government’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ has led to rapid development in the state.
He emphasised that Assam’s tea, tourism, handloom and handicraft will strengthen the State’s self-reliance.
In an event held at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Prime Minister Modi launched INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.
Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the event.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PM MODI’S SPEECH
- Prime Minister Modi said, “The central government and Assam government are working together to develop the state’s infrastructure and enhance the productivity of all sectors”.
- He asserted that the completion of Bogibeel Bridge and broad gauge railway line in North Bank have been done by the Bharatiya Janata Party led government.
- PM Modi said the government is spending more on fisheries sector in Assam since Independence. A scheme of Rs. 20000 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.
- The Assam government is working towards the creation of colleges for girls and polytechnic colleges in the region.
- The Dhemaji Engineering College is the first engineering college in North Bank. Three such engineering colleges are also in the pipeline. The Assam government is working at a massive level for such colleges for girls and even polytechnic colleges in the region.
- Till 2014, out of every 100 families, only 55 families had LPG gas connections. In Assam, this number stood at 40 even after a refinery was present in the state. With the help of Ujjwala Yojana, LPG coverage in Assam stands at nearly 100% presently.
- Taking a jibe at the previous government, Modi said, those who ruled the country for decades considered Dispur away from Delhi. This thinking caused a lot of loss to Assam. But now Delhi is not far away, Delhi is standing at your doorstep.
- The North Bank’s Tea Gardens also have a big role in Assam’s economy. The lives of the tea workers working in these gardens should be made comfortable, this is also one of the top priorities of the government.
- Today, the whole world is recognizing India’s engineers. The youth of Assam have amazing potential. The state government is working hard to increase this capacity. Due to the efforts of the Government of Assam, today there are more than 20 engineering colleges.
- Out of the 18,000 villages that did not have electricity 7 decades after Independence, most of them were from Assam & the Northeast. Several fertilizer industries were shut down in the region, adversely affecting the poor, needy and middle class.
- The benefits of the new education policy are going to be the most highest for Assam.