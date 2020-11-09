PM Modi Unveils Various Projects at Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore.

The prime minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these projects during the event through video conferencing.

The projects inaugurated include up-gradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage-related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, multipurpose seed storehouse and Sarnath Light and Sound show.

During the event, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, up-gradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city, and development of tourist places.