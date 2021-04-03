PM Modi Urges Assam Militants To Surrender, Join Mainstream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Baksa, has made an appeal to militants of Assam to surrender and return to the mainstream as they are needed to create an “Atmanirbhar Assam”.

“I also appeal to those who are yet to surrender to return for the future of the state and for their own future, too, as they are needed to create an ”Atmanirbhar Assam”,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the people of Assam has rejected violence and roots for development, peace, unity and stability. He also asserted that the policies formulated by the NDA government are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society.

“It’s unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal,” PM Modi said.

“The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra ”Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot,” he added.

Further, PM Modi said that the “double engine” NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in “double benefit” for Assam in the last five years.

Reiterating his stance, he said that the people of Assam have decided to vote the NDA to power again.

“I say this on the strength of the love, affection, and enthusiasm they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity,” he said.