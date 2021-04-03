Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

PM Modi Urges Assam Militants To Surrender, Join Mainstream

By Pratidin Bureau
37

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Baksa, has made an appeal to militants of Assam to surrender and return to the mainstream as they are needed to create an “Atmanirbhar Assam”.

“I also appeal to those who are yet to surrender to return for the future of the state and for their own future, too, as they are needed to create an ”Atmanirbhar Assam”,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the people of Assam has rejected violence and roots for development, peace, unity and stability. He also asserted that the policies formulated by the NDA government are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society.

Related News

Assam Polls Phase III: 74 Women Candidates In Fray

Chhattisgarh: 5 Security Personnel Killed, Dozens Injured in…

48-Hour Dry Day Declared In Kamrup Metro From Sunday

Farooq Abdullah Hospitalized Days After Testing COVID +ve

“It’s unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal,” PM Modi said.

“The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra ”Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot,” he added.

Further, PM Modi said that the “double engine” NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in “double benefit” for Assam in the last five years.

Reiterating his stance, he said that the people of Assam have decided to vote the NDA to power again.

“I say this on the strength of the love, affection, and enthusiasm they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity,” he said. 

You might also like
Entertainment

Today is Goru Bihu

Top Stories

Main idol of Ugratara temple looted

Regional

CM Sonowal Pays Tribute to Oct 30 Blast Victims

Regional

Assam: Charge Sheet Filed In Four Mob Lynching Cases

Top Stories

Train Services Resume In Tripura

Regional

Cattle Syndicate Rising Unabated in Assam

Comments
Loading...