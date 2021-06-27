PM Modi Urges Every Indian To Get Vaccinated On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat held every last Sunday of a month, urged all Indians to be vaccinated and shed away their fears from refraining to get them inoculated.

The Prime Minister also asserted that citizens should not fall for rumours against vaccines and should instead trust the scientists and science.

“Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of Covid remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols,” the Prime Minister said.

