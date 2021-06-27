NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Urges Every Indian To Get Vaccinated On Mann Ki Baat

Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat held every last Sunday of a month, urged all Indians to be vaccinated and shed away their fears from refraining to get them inoculated.

The Prime Minister also asserted that citizens should not fall for rumours against vaccines and should instead trust the scientists and science.

“Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of Covid remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols,” the Prime Minister said.

Other Highlights

  • Satisfied with the vaccine pace as 5.6 per cent of adults have received both doses of vaccine jabs. The PM’s office on Saturday said that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45+ population for the coronavirus.
  • The Prime Minister is concerned about the new variants where more than half the total adult population of 95 crores is yet to be vaccinated with the two doses.
  • The Prime Minister remembered sprint legend Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this month, and said, “When talking about the Olympics, how can we not remember Milkha Singh Ji. When he was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics.
