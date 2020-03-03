PM Modi Urges Party Leaders to Stress on National Interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to keep national interest always above the party. The remark has been made by the Prime Minister at the party’s parliamentary meeting held on Tuesday.

Hitting the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that national interest is above the party. “We all work for the national interest. Some are working for their parties instead of national interest. Vikas (development) is our mantra, peace, unity, and harmony are prerequisites for development,” the PM said.

The party leaders who attended the meeting are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.

Members of the Congress party, including its Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, and SU Thirunavukkarasar, pressed for adjournment motions, to discuss the Delhi riots which the party described as a “communal conflagration”.

The government, however, hit back, saying the Opposition is spreading lies and accuse them of trying to fanning communal tension.