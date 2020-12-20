PM Modi Visits Gurudwara, Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Delhi’s iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj to pay tributes to Sikh saint Guru Tegh Bahadur, just a day after his death anniversary was observed.

During his visit, traffic barriers or special arrangements were not placed to restrict the movement of people and traffic.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” PM Modi tweeted after his visit.

“It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure,” he said in another tweet.

“Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he added.

Moreover, thousands of farmers who are protesting against the centre’s new farm laws near Delhi borders also paid tributes to the Sikh saint.

On Saturday, PM Modi once again defended the new farm laws and said that the reforms initiated six months ago and have already started benefitting the farmers.