PM Modi Welcomes US Prez with a Warm Hug

US President Donald Trump arrives in India along with First Lady Melania Trump and welcomed with a warm hug from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday before setting off on a roadshow. The US President will now head towards the Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram on the Sabarmati riverfront and later to Motera stadium.

Trump was welcomed with traditional Gujarati dance at Ahmedabad airport and headed towards participating in the 22 km long roadshow.

Trump, who has been excited about the roadshow and the huge reception at the 1.1 lakh-seat cricket stadium, is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them wearing white hats saying “Namaste Trump” or cardboard masks of Trump, have lined up along the route to the giant stadium to welcome the US President.